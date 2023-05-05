Nuggets vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns will be looking for a win against Denver Nuggets.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup in this article.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-4)
|225
|-180
|+155
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Suns (-4.5)
|225.5
|-190
|+155
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Suns (-4)
|224.5
|-179
|+150
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Suns (-4.5)
|224.5
|-180
|+155
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Suns vs Nuggets Player Props
|Suns vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns' +170 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of scoring 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) while allowing 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).
- The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).
- These teams rack up a combined 229.4 points per game, 4.4 more points than this matchup's point total.
- These two teams together give up 224.1 points per game, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix has won 42 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
- Denver has put together a 44-36-2 ATS record so far this year.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|25.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|22.5
|-110
|20.0
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-130
|16.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|13.5
|-125
|17.4
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|-110
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jeff Green or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.