Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Suns - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
The Phoenix Suns (45-37) and the Denver Nuggets (53-29) are scheduled to meet on Friday at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Deandre Ayton and Jamal Murray are two players to watch.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Friday, May 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Nuggets' Last Game
The Suns were defeated by the Nuggets on Monday, 97-87. Devin Booker scored 35 in a losing effort, while Jokic led the winning team with 39 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|39
|16
|5
|2
|1
|2
|Aaron Gordon
|16
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|14
|5
|2
|1
|0
|4
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic leads the Nuggets in scoring (24.5 points per game), rebounding (11.8) and assists (9.8), shooting 63.2% from the floor. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- The Nuggets receive 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game from Murray.
- The Nuggets get 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Aaron Gordon.
- Bruce Brown is averaging 11.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per game.
- Michael Porter Jr. gives the Nuggets 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|20
|10.7
|6.5
|1
|0.3
|1.4
|Jamal Murray
|20
|4.1
|5.4
|0.8
|0.3
|2.8
|Bruce Brown
|13.2
|3.8
|2.6
|1.2
|0.3
|0.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|11.3
|5.2
|1.1
|0.7
|0.4
|1.8
|Aaron Gordon
|12.1
|4.6
|1.2
|0.6
|0.2
|0.9
