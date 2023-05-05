Rockies vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 5
Friday's game that pits the New York Mets (16-16) versus the Colorado Rockies (12-20) at Citi Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mets. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 5.
The Mets will give the ball to Kodai Senga (3-1, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Antonio Senzatela.
Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mets 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to the total, Colorado and its foes are 4-6-0 in its last 10 contests.
- The Rockies have come up short of covering the spread in the one of their past 10 games that had a set runline.
- The Rockies have been victorious in 10, or 40%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- Colorado scores the 20th-most runs in baseball (134 total, 4.2 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.10 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 29
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-4
|Noah Davis vs Tommy Henry
|April 30
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-4
|Austin Gomber vs Ryne Nelson
|May 2
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Ryan Feltner vs Freddy Peralta
|May 3
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Eric Lauer
|May 4
|Brewers
|W 9-6
|Connor Seabold vs Wade Miley
|May 5
|@ Mets
|-
|Antonio Senzatela vs Kodai Senga
|May 6
|@ Mets
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 7
|@ Mets
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 8
|@ Pirates
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Mitch Keller
|May 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|TBA vs Vince Velásquez
|May 10
|@ Pirates
|-
|Antonio Senzatela vs Rich Hill
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.