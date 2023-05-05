How to Watch the Rockies vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets will see Antonio Senzatela starting for the Colorado Rockies in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNY
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 26 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Colorado ranks 18th in the majors with a .392 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies rank 11th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.
- Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 134 (4.2 per game).
- The Rockies have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Rockies rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Colorado averages the 25th-most strikeouts per nine innings (7.8) in the majors this season.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.10 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.451 WHIP this season, 25th in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Senzatela will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The last time the righty took the mound was on Thursday, Aug. 18 last season, when he pitched 1 2/3 innings in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 11-4
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Tommy Henry
|4/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 12-4
|Home
|Austin Gomber
|Ryne Nelson
|5/2/2023
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Ryan Feltner
|Freddy Peralta
|5/3/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Eric Lauer
|5/4/2023
|Brewers
|W 9-6
|Home
|Connor Seabold
|Wade Miley
|5/5/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Kodai Senga
|5/6/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Austin Gomber
|Tylor Megill
|5/7/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Joey Lucchesi
|5/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Kyle Freeland
|Mitch Keller
|5/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|Vince Velásquez
|5/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Antonio Senzatela
|Rich Hill
