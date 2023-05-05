On Friday, May 5 at 7:10 PM ET, the New York Mets (16-16) host the Colorado Rockies (12-20) at Citi Field in the series opener. Kodai Senga will get the call for the Mets, while Antonio Senzatela will take the hill for the Rockies.

The Rockies are listed as +220 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mets (-275). The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Rockies vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (3-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Senzatela - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have entered the game as favorites 22 times this season and won 12, or 54.5%, of those games.

The Mets have not played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets have a 1-6 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Rockies have won in 10, or 40%, of the 25 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have won all of their three games in which they were named as at least a +220 moneyline underdog.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.