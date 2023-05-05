The New York Mets hope to break their three-game losing run versus the Colorado Rockies (12-20), on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

The Mets will give the nod to Kodai Senga (3-1, 4.15 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Antonio Senzatela.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Rockies vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: SNY
  • Location: Queens, New York
  • Venue: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Probable Pitchers: Senga - NYM (3-1, 4.15 ERA) vs Senzatela - COL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Antonio Senzatela

  • Senzatela makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, Aug. 18, the 28-year-old righty started and went 1 2/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals.
  • Over his 19 appearances last season he finished with a 5.07 ERA and a 1.690 WHIP, putting together a 3-7 record.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kodai Senga

  • The Mets will send Senga (3-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.
  • The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings pitched against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, April 26.
  • The 30-year-old has pitched to a 4.15 ERA this season with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 6.2 walks per nine across five games.
  • In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
  • Senga has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.