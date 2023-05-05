Royals vs. Athletics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals, on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.
The Royals are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Athletics have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).
Royals vs. Athletics Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Royals
|-145
|+120
|9.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- The Royals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Royals and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- Kansas City has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
- Kansas City has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-14-2 record against the over/under.
- The Royals have had a spread set for only two games this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|2-14
|6-10
|3-13
|5-10
|6-18
|2-5
