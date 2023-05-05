Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics head into a matchup with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals rank 23rd in MLB action with 28 total home runs.

Kansas City is 21st in MLB, slugging .379.

The Royals' .231 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.

Kansas City ranks 25th in runs scored with 119 (3.7 per game).

The Royals are last in MLB with a .289 on-base percentage.

The Royals strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in baseball.

The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.

Kansas City's 5.64 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals average baseball's fifth-highest WHIP (1.458).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brad Keller (2-2 with a 3.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.

His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

Keller is looking to secure his second quality start of the year.

Keller has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year entering this matchup.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Twins W 3-2 Away Brad Keller Bailey Ober 4/30/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Brady Singer Sonny Gray 5/2/2023 Orioles L 11-7 Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles W 6-0 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles L 13-10 Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics - Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics - Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics - Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox - Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox - Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.