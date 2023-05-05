How to Watch the Royals vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics head into a matchup with Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Athletics Player Props
|Royals vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|Royals vs Athletics Odds
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 23rd in MLB action with 28 total home runs.
- Kansas City is 21st in MLB, slugging .379.
- The Royals' .231 batting average ranks 24th in MLB.
- Kansas City ranks 25th in runs scored with 119 (3.7 per game).
- The Royals are last in MLB with a .289 on-base percentage.
- The Royals strike out nine times per game to rank 22nd in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Kansas City's 5.64 team ERA ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Royals average baseball's fifth-highest WHIP (1.458).
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brad Keller (2-2 with a 3.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Keller is looking to secure his second quality start of the year.
- Keller has pitched five or more innings in a game three times this year entering this matchup.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/29/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Bailey Ober
|4/30/2023
|Twins
|L 8-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Sonny Gray
|5/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-7
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Tyler Wells
|5/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-0
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Gibson
|5/4/2023
|Orioles
|L 13-10
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Kyle Muller
|5/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Mason Miller
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
|5/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
|5/10/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Lance Lynn
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.