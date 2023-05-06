The Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Saturday versus the Golden State Warriors in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last game, a 127-100 loss against the Warriors, Davis tallied 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

Let's break down Davis' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 25.9 19.6 Rebounds 14.5 12.5 14.6 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.8 PRA 41.5 41 37 PR 38.5 38.4 34.2 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Davis' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.7 shots per game, which adds up to 15.4% of his team's total makes.

Davis' opponents, the Warriors, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8.

Conceding 117.1 points per game, the Warriors are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.

On the glass, the Warriors are 15th in the league, giving up 43.3 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Warriors have allowed 25.7 per game, 15th in the NBA.

Allowing 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, the Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/4/2023 33 11 7 4 0 3 1 5/2/2023 44 30 23 5 0 4 0 3/5/2023 38 39 8 6 1 2 0 2/23/2023 26 12 12 1 0 2 0 2/11/2023 36 13 16 1 0 3 0 10/18/2022 36 27 6 0 0 1 4

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Davis or any of his Lakers teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.