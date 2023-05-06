Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .564 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on May 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)



Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is batting .266 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Olivares has gotten at least one hit in 65.4% of his games this year (17 of 26), with at least two hits seven times (26.9%).
  • In 26 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in 10 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
13 GP 13
5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 7.39 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 55 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
  • Waldichuk (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 7.26 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.26, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .307 batting average against him.
