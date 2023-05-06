Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar and his .500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar has seven doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks while batting .216.
- Tovar has gotten a hit in 19 of 30 games this season (63.3%), including three multi-hit games (10.0%).
- He has homered in one of 30 games, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- Tovar has driven in a run in nine games this season (30.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mets' 4.47 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.5 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.11, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
