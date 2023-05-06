Harold Castro Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
After batting .348 with two doubles and six RBI in his past 10 games, Harold Castro and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets (who will hand the ball to Tylor Megill) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Harold Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Harold Castro At The Plate
- Castro has two doubles while batting .240.
- Castro is batting .400 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Castro has had a base hit in 10 of 19 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 19 games this season.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 31.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 15.8% of his games.
- In five of 19 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Harold Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (20.0%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets allow the third-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.5 per game).
- Megill makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
