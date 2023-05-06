Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Hunter Dozier -- batting .250 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on May 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Athletics.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier is batting .185 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.
- In 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), Dozier has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- In four games this year (17.4%), Dozier has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|12
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (16.7%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.5 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 7.39 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (55 total, 1.7 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.26 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 7.26 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .307 to opposing hitters.
