Hunter Dozier -- batting .250 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on May 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Athletics.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Explore More About This Game

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier is batting .185 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.

In 34.8% of his games this season (eight of 23), Dozier has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has homered in only one game this year.

In four games this year (17.4%), Dozier has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (26.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 12 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

