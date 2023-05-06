Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Jurickson Profar and the Colorado Rockies face the New York Mets (who will start Tylor Megill) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is hitting .207 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Profar has gotten a hit in 19 of 29 games this year (65.5%), with multiple hits on four occasions (13.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in three games this year (10.3%), homering in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- Profar has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 10 of 29 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mets have a 4.47 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Mets are sending Megill (3-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 4.11 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 4.11 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
