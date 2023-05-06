Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Matt Duffy -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on May 6 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Athletics.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .348 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
- Duffy has picked up a hit in 11 of 18 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In four games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (10.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (7.39).
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (55 total, 1.7 per game).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.26 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.26, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .307 batting average against him.
