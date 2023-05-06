Nate Eaton returns to action for the Kansas City Royals versus Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland AthleticsMay 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 6, when he went 0-for-2 against the Angels.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nate Eaton At The Plate

  • Eaton has while batting .040.
  • Eaton has gotten a hit once in 12 games this year, but has had no games with more than one.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.
  • Eaton has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored in one of 12 games.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.39 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up the most home runs in baseball (55 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.26 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.26, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .307 against him.
