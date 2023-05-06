The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Tylor Megill and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Stadium: Citi Field

Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)

Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Grichuk picked up at least one hit 87 times last year in 141 games played (61.7%), including multiple hits on 39 occasions (27.7%).

He hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games last year (18 of 141), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Grichuk picked up an RBI in 42 out of 141 games last season (29.8%), with two or more RBIz in 19 of those contests (13.5%).

In 33.3% of his games last year (47 of 141), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 12 (8.5%) he scored more than once.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 66 .307 AVG .205 .338 OBP .257 .513 SLG .326 27 XBH 16 13 HR 6 50 RBI 23 53/12 K/BB 74/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 72 GP 69 53 (73.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (49.3%) 26 (36.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 30 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (24.6%) 12 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.7%) 27 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)