Top Player Prop Bets for Rockies vs. Mets on May 6, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Pete Alonso, Charlie Blackmon and others are available when the New York Mets host the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on Saturday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).
Rockies vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies
Charlie Blackmon Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Blackmon Stats
- Blackmon has seven doubles, three home runs, 14 walks and 11 RBI (30 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .268/.371/.411 on the year.
Blackmon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mets
|May. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|May. 4
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|2
|vs. Brewers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 30
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Tylor Megill Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -189)
Megill Stats
- Tylor Megill (3-1) will take the mound for the Mets, his seventh start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.
- Megill has made five starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.0 frames when he pitches.
Megill Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|5.2
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|at Giants
|Apr. 23
|4.0
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|at Dodgers
|Apr. 18
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|4
|4
|vs. Padres
|Apr. 12
|5.0
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Marlins
|Apr. 7
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has collected 30 hits with three doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks. He has driven in 28 runs.
- He's slashed .238/.309/.524 so far this year.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 5
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Brandon Nimmo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Nimmo Stats
- Brandon Nimmo has 37 hits with eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 18 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashing .311/.404/.471 on the season.
- Nimmo enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Nimmo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rockies
|May. 5
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
