On Saturday, May 6, Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (8-25) host Brent Rooker's Oakland Athletics (7-26) at Kauffman Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Royals are -175 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+145). The total for the game has been set at 10.5 runs.

Royals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer - KC (2-3, 8.49 ERA) vs Ken Waldichuk - OAK (0-2, 7.26 ERA)

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Royals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals have lost both games they've played as favorites this season.

The Royals have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Kansas City.

The Royals were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just one time in the last 10 games, and lost that matchup.

In its last 10 matchups, Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been victorious in seven, or 21.2%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Athletics have a mark of 5-15 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Athletics had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (-105) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+195) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Edward Olivares 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 4th

