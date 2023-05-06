Player prop betting options for Vinnie Pasquantino, Brent Rooker and others are available in the Kansas City Royals-Oakland Athletics matchup at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, starting at 7:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

BSKC Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Brady Singer Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Singer Stats

Brady Singer (2-3) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

In six starts this season, Singer has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

Singer Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Twins Apr. 30 2.2 5 8 8 5 3 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 6.0 5 1 1 5 0 vs. Rangers Apr. 19 5.0 6 5 5 4 3 vs. Braves Apr. 14 5.0 10 8 8 8 0 at Giants Apr. 8 6.0 8 5 5 4 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Brady Singer's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 35 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs, 18 walks and 16 RBI.

He has a .289/.383/.529 slash line so far this year.

Pasquantino hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with four doubles, a home run, two walks and eight RBI.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 3 3-for-4 1 1 3 8 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Twins Apr. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has recorded 31 hits with five doubles, three triples, five home runs and eight walks. He has driven in 13 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .237/.281/.435 so far this season.

Witt Jr. takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .217 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 3 1-for-4 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 30 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1

Bet on player props for Vinnie Pasquantino, Bobby Witt Jr. or other Royals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has recorded 28 hits with three doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 25 runs.

He has a .333/.448/.726 slash line on the year.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 5 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Apr. 30 2-for-2 2 1 2 5

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 34 hits with eight doubles, a triple, four walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen 15 bases.

He's slashing .276/.346/.358 so far this year.

Ruiz brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .286 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and five RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 5 3-for-6 3 0 0 4 2 vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Mariners May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker, Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.