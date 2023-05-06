The Kansas City Royals (8-25) play the Oakland Athletics (7-26) on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:10 PM ET.

The Royals will give the ball to Brady Singer (2-3, 8.49 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Ken Waldichuk (0-2, 7.26 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Royals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (2-3, 8.49 ERA) vs Waldichuk - OAK (0-2, 7.26 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brady Singer

Singer (2-3) will take the mound for the Royals, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 2 2/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up eight earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 8.49, a 3.22 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.517 in six games this season.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

In six starts this season, Singer has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 4.9 innings per appearance.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Ken Waldichuk

Waldichuk (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He has a 7.26 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.26, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .307 batting average against him.

Waldichuk is trying to secure his second quality start of the year in this game.

Waldichuk will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.