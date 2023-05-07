The Colorado Rockies and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Robert Austin Wynns? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

Wynns has a double and a walk while batting .154.

Wynns has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.

Wynns has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has not scored a run this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 4 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings