The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are meeting in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 next to come.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% higher than the 47.3% of shots the 76ers' opponents have knocked down.

Boston is 38-4 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The Celtics record 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

This season, Philadelphia has a 43-11 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 27th.

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are just 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.4 points, Philadelphia is 43-7.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, the Celtics are putting up 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (115.4).

Boston cedes 110.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 112.4 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, the Celtics have performed better at home this year, making 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers average 114.2 points per game at home, two fewer points than away (116.2). On defense they allow 109.5 per game, 2.8 fewer points than on the road (112.3).

In 2022-23 Philadelphia is allowing 2.8 fewer points per game at home (109.5) than away (112.3).

This year the 76ers are collecting more assists at home (25.7 per game) than away (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Blake Griffin Questionable Back

76ers Injuries