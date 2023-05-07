Charlie Blackmon -- with an on-base percentage of .298 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets, with Joey Lucchesi on the mound, on May 7 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mets.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

  • Blackmon is hitting .261 with seven doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 82nd in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 100th in slugging.
  • Blackmon has had a hit in 19 of 31 games this season (61.3%), including multiple hits 10 times (32.3%).
  • He has hit a long ball in three games this season (9.7%), homering in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Blackmon has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (25.8%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (12.9%).
  • He has scored in 13 of 31 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 17
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (52.9%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (23.5%)
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (11.8%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (23.5%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Mets pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Mets will send Lucchesi (1-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed four innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
