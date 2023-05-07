The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is hitting .255 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.

Olivares has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this season (63.0%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (25.9%).

In 27 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In seven games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 10 times this season (37.0%), including three games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 13 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings