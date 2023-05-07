The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Mets.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • TV Channel: SNY
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

  • Tovar has eight doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks while batting .236.
  • Tovar has reached base via a hit in 20 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • In 31 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Tovar has driven in a run in 10 games this year (32.3%), including three games with more than one RBI (9.7%).
  • He has scored in 13 of 31 games (41.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 15
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (6.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (33.3%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mets has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Mets have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Mets surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (49 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Lucchesi makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 3.86 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing batters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.