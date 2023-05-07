Jackie Bradley Jr. -- batting .190 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the hill, on May 7 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jackie Bradley Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley has three doubles and five walks while hitting .154.
  • Bradley has had a base hit in seven of 24 games this season, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this year.
  • Bradley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics' 7.29 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The Athletics are sending Miller (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.52, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .173 batting average against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.