Jurickson Profar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Jurickson Profar (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Colorado Rockies play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Lucchesi. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mets.
Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jurickson Profar At The Plate
- Profar is batting .207 with four doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Profar has picked up a hit in 19 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- In three games this year, he has gone deep (10.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Profar has driven in a run in seven games this season (24.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this year (34.5%), including one multi-run game.
Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|12 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.48 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 49 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Mets will send Lucchesi (1-0) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts through 16 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed four innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 3.86 ERA and 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
