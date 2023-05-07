The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate (2022)

  • Garcia hit .318 with a double and a walk.
  • Garcia got a hit in four of nine games last year (44.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He did not homer last year in the nine games he appeared in.
  • Garcia drove in a run in two games last season out of nine, but did not have multiple RBIs in either of those games.
  • He scored in one of his nine games last year.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
0 GP 9
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
0 (0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (11.1%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff last season ranked 25th in MLB.
  • The Athletics had the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Athletics pitchers combined to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fourth-most in baseball).
  • Miller gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.52, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents have a .173 batting average against him.
