Michael Porter Jr. NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 7
Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates take on the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Let's dive into the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|17.4
|15.7
|Rebounds
|5.5
|5.5
|7.1
|Assists
|--
|1.0
|1.2
|PRA
|22.5
|23.9
|24
|PR
|21.5
|22.9
|22.8
|3PM
|2.5
|3.0
|3.0
Looking to bet on one or more of Michael Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns
- This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 11.1% of his team's total makes.
- He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Porter's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.
- Conceding 111.6 points per contest, the Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- The Suns allow 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the NBA.
- The Suns are the third-ranked team in the league, conceding 23.4 assists per game.
- The Suns allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the league.
Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/5/2023
|37
|21
|12
|0
|6
|1
|0
|5/1/2023
|23
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4/29/2023
|31
|11
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1/11/2023
|23
|11
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|12/25/2022
|35
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.