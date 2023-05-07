The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Mason Miller

Mason Miller TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .198.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%), with more than one hit on five occasions (16.7%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this season (23.3%), Melendez has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in nine of 30 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 7 (41.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (29.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings