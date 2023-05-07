The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1. The point total in the matchup is 227.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -2.5 227.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver has combined with its opponent to score more than 227.5 points in 40 of 82 games this season.

Denver's average game total this season has been 228.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this year.

The Nuggets have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those games.

This season, Denver has won six of its 13 games, or 46.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Denver has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2 Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.

The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.

Denver has been better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this season.

The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 43-38 24-17 42-40 Nuggets 45-37 10-5 38-44

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Suns Nuggets 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 32-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-17 34-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 47-8 111.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 6 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 36-12 39-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 40-8

