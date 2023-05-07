The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1. The point total in the matchup is 227.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: TNT
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -2.5 227.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

  • Denver has combined with its opponent to score more than 227.5 points in 40 of 82 games this season.
  • Denver's average game total this season has been 228.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this year.
  • The Nuggets have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those games.
  • This season, Denver has won six of its 13 games, or 46.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
  • Denver has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 227.5 % of Games Over 227.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 41 50% 113.6 229.4 111.6 224.1 226.2
Nuggets 40 48.8% 115.8 229.4 112.5 224.1 229.9

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

  • Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
  • The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
  • Denver has been better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this season.
  • The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits

Suns and Nuggets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 43-38 24-17 42-40
Nuggets 45-37 10-5 38-44

Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights

Suns Nuggets
113.6
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
17
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
32-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 38-17
34-10
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 47-8
111.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
6
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
34-19
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 36-12
39-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 40-8

