Nuggets vs. Suns: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1. The point total in the matchup is 227.5.
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-2.5
|227.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver has combined with its opponent to score more than 227.5 points in 40 of 82 games this season.
- Denver's average game total this season has been 228.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver's ATS record is 45-37-0 this year.
- The Nuggets have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (47.6%) in those games.
- This season, Denver has won six of its 13 games, or 46.2%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Denver has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Suns Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|41
|50%
|113.6
|229.4
|111.6
|224.1
|226.2
|Nuggets
|40
|48.8%
|115.8
|229.4
|112.5
|224.1
|229.9
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 games.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- Denver has been better against the spread at home (25-16-0) than on the road (20-21-0) this season.
- The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.6 points, Denver is 38-17 against the spread and 47-8 overall.
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|43-38
|24-17
|42-40
|Nuggets
|45-37
|10-5
|38-44
Nuggets vs. Suns Point Insights
|Suns
|Nuggets
|113.6
|115.8
|17
|12
|32-11
|38-17
|34-10
|47-8
|111.6
|112.5
|6
|8
|34-19
|36-12
|39-14
|40-8
