The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (53-29) heading into their NBA playoffs second round game 4 against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) currently features just one player. The playoff matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, May 7 from Footprint Center.

The teams meet again after the Suns beat the Nuggets 121-114 Friday. Devin Booker led the Suns to the win with a team-leading 47 points. Jamal Murray put up 32 points in the Nuggets' loss.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Chris Paul: Out (Groin)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score just 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns give up to opponents (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

While the Nuggets are posting 115.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 113 points per contest.

Denver knocks down 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) at a 37.9% rate (fourth-best in NBA), compared to the 11.4 its opponents make, shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (second in league), and give up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in NBA).

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -2 227.5

