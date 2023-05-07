How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets meet.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: TNT
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets' 50.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Suns have given up to their opponents (46.6%).
- This season, Denver has a 45-16 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.6% from the field.
- The Suns are the fifth best rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets rank 16th.
- The Nuggets put up only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow their opponents to score (111.6).
- Denver has put together a 47-8 record in games it scores more than 111.6 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Nuggets are better offensively, scoring 119.4 points per game, compared to 112.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 109.6 points per game at home, and 115.3 away.
- At home the Nuggets are picking up 29.9 assists per game, two more than away (27.9).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Wrist
