Rockies vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Citi Field has the New York Mets (17-17) squaring off against the Colorado Rockies (13-21) at 1:40 PM ET (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Mets, so it should be a tight matchup.
The probable starters are Joey Lucchesi (1-0) for the Mets and Ryan Feltner (2-2) for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Rockies Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-3.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.
- The Rockies have come away with 11 wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has a mark of 3-8 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +170 or worse on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (139 total, 4.1 per game).
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Ryan Feltner vs Freddy Peralta
|May 3
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Eric Lauer
|May 4
|Brewers
|W 9-6
|Connor Seabold vs Wade Miley
|May 5
|@ Mets
|L 1-0
|Antonio Senzatela vs Kodai Senga
|May 6
|@ Mets
|W 5-2
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 7
|@ Mets
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 8
|@ Pirates
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Mitch Keller
|May 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|TBA vs Vince Velásquez
|May 10
|@ Pirates
|-
|Antonio Senzatela vs Rich Hill
|May 12
|Phillies
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Bailey Falter
|May 13
|Phillies
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Taijuan Walker
