The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken square off for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series is tied up at 1-1. The Kraken are underdogs (+120) in this game against the Stars (-145).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
Stars Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
DraftKings +125 -145 -
BetMGM +120 -145 5.5
PointsBet +125 -145 5.5

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

  • Seattle has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals in 53 of 91 games this season.
  • The Stars have been victorious in 18 of their 24 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (75.0%).
  • The Kraken have been listed as the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.
  • Dallas is 15-4 (winning 78.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
  • Seattle has a record of 8-6 in games when bookmakers list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200)
Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-110)
Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+100)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161)
Vince Dunn 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-189)
Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-128)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.7 3.50 2.20

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-5-0 0-0 3-7-0 5.9 2.60 2.70

