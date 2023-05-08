Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Bobby Witt Jr. (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is batting .234 with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks.
- Witt Jr. enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .292 with two homers.
- Witt Jr. has had a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits eight times (23.5%).
- He has homered in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 13 games this season (38.2%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 19 of 34 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|10 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 10.1 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The White Sox's 5.50 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 60th, and 11 K/9 ranks 10th.
