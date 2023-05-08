On Monday, Bobby Witt Jr. (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is batting .234 with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks.

Witt Jr. enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .292 with two homers.

Witt Jr. has had a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including multiple hits eight times (23.5%).

He has homered in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4% of his trips to the dish.

In 13 games this season (38.2%), Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 19 of 34 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 10 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings