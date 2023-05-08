C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
C.J. Cron and his .349 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates and Mitch Keller on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Cron? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Pirates Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Pirates Player Props
|Rockies vs Pirates Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Pirates Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Pirates
|Rockies vs Pirates Odds
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has seven doubles, six home runs and 10 walks while hitting .235.
- In 61.3% of his 31 games this season, Cron has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 16.1% of his games this year, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Cron has had at least one RBI in 22.6% of his games this season (seven of 31), with two or more RBI four times (12.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 12 of 31 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|18
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (44.4%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (27.8%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (38.9%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (16.7%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (16.7%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Pirates have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
- Keller gets the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.