Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Edward Olivares and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks while batting .255.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this year (63.0%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (25.9%).
- In 27 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Olivares has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (92.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.50).
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
- The White Sox will send Cease (2-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.58), 60th in WHIP (1.443), and 10th in K/9 (11).
