Edward Olivares and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (54 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox and Dylan Cease on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks while batting .255.
  • Olivares has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this year (63.0%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (25.9%).
  • In 27 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 37.0% of his games this year (10 of 27), with two or more runs three times (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 13
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.50).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
  • The White Sox will send Cease (2-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.58), 60th in WHIP (1.443), and 10th in K/9 (11).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.