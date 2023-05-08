Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Monday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is batting .164 with three doubles and five walks.
- Bradley has picked up a hit in eight games this season (32.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 25 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Bradley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.50).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.58), 60th in WHIP (1.443), and 10th in K/9 (11).
