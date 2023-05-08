The Colorado Rockies, including Jurickson Profar and his .400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Mets.

Jurickson Profar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jurickson Profar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jurickson Profar At The Plate

  • Profar is batting .216 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.
  • Profar has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 30 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (10.0%, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate).
  • Profar has driven in a run in eight games this season (26.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 11 of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jurickson Profar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 15
12 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (53.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to allow 33 home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Keller (3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his eighth of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 3.32 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.230 WHIP ranks 41st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.