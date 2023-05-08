Maikel Garcia Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Maikel Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .348 with two doubles and a walk.
- Garcia will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.
- Garcia has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Garcia has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored in three of six games so far this season.
Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.50).
- The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
- Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 60th, and 11 K/9 ranks 10th.
