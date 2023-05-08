The Kansas City Royals and Maikel Garcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Maikel Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Maikel Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .348 with two doubles and a walk.
  • Garcia will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .316 over the course of his last games.
  • Garcia has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • Garcia has had an RBI in five games this year.
  • He has scored in three of six games so far this season.

Maikel Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff leads MLB.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.50).
  • The White Sox surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (58 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Cease makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.58 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when the righty went five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 60th, and 11 K/9 ranks 10th.
