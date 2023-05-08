Mike Moustakas -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Moustakas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Mike Moustakas At The Plate

  • Moustakas has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .240.
  • This season, Moustakas has totaled at least one hit in nine of 21 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season (33.3%), Moustakas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In nine games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (36.4%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
6 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (27.3%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Pirates have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Keller (3-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.