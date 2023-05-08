Mike Moustakas Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Moustakas -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on May 8 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Mets.
Mike Moustakas Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Mike Moustakas At The Plate
- Moustakas has five doubles, a home run and nine walks while hitting .240.
- This season, Moustakas has totaled at least one hit in nine of 21 games (42.9%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 21 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- In seven games this season (33.3%), Moustakas has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In nine games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mike Moustakas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|11
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (36.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (9.1%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (27.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (27.3%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
- Keller (3-1) takes the mound for the Pirates in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 3.32 ERA in 40 2/3 innings pitched, with 48 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the righty went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
