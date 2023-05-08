After going 1-for-4 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

  • Melendez has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .200.
  • Melendez has picked up a hit in 17 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
  • In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Melendez has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (22.6%), with two or more RBI in four of them (12.9%).
  • In 10 games this year (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.50).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Cease (2-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.58 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 60th, and 11 K/9 ranks 10th.
