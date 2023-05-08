The Chicago White Sox (12-23) visit the Kansas City Royals (9-26) in AL Central action, at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

The White Sox will give the ball to Dylan Cease (2-1, 4.58 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Royals will turn to Zack Greinke (1-4, 5.25 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-1, 4.58 ERA) vs Greinke - KC (1-4, 5.25 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Greinke

Greinke (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 5.25 ERA in 36 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

The 39-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opponents are batting .283 against him.

Greinke is looking to record his second quality start of the year.

Greinke heads into the matchup with six outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (2-1) will take to the mound for the White Sox and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.58 and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .229 in seven games this season.

In seven starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Cease has started seven games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings five times. He averages 5 innings per appearance.

The 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 60th, and 11 K/9 ranks 10th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.