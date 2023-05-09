The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, match up versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 129-124 loss to the Suns, Gordon totaled 11 points and six rebounds.

If you'd like to place a bet on Gordon's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 14.1 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 5.9 Assists -- 3 1.6 PRA 22.5 25.9 21.6 PR 20.5 22.9 20 3PM 0.5 0.9 1



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.

He's made 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Gordon's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked sixth in the NBA, allowing 111.6 points per game.

The Suns concede 42.9 rebounds per game, ranking 11th in the NBA.

Conceding 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 36 11 6 3 1 0 1 5/5/2023 39 9 7 1 0 2 0 5/1/2023 39 16 1 1 1 1 2 4/29/2023 39 23 6 0 3 0 1 3/31/2023 36 26 8 6 2 1 2 1/11/2023 24 12 0 2 0 1 1 12/25/2022 41 28 13 2 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.