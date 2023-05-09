Kentavious Caldwell-Pope NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 9
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will hope to make a difference for the Denver Nuggets at 10:00 PM on Tuesday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Now let's dig into Caldwell-Pope's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|10.8
|10.9
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.8
|2.4
|Assists
|--
|2.4
|1.5
|PRA
|--
|16
|14.8
|PR
|11.5
|13.6
|13.3
|3PM
|1.5
|1.8
|2.1
Looking to bet on one or more of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
|Nuggets vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns
- Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.
- Caldwell-Pope is averaging 4.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- On defense, the Suns have allowed 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.
- On the boards, the Suns have given up 42.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 11th in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Suns are third in the NBA, giving up 23.4 per contest.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns are third in the NBA, giving up 11.4 makes per game.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/7/2023
|34
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5/5/2023
|34
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5/1/2023
|41
|14
|5
|2
|4
|0
|1
|4/29/2023
|28
|10
|2
|1
|3
|0
|2
|1/11/2023
|27
|15
|3
|2
|4
|0
|2
|12/25/2022
|39
|15
|2
|4
|3
|0
|2
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Caldwell-Pope or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.