The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, take the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter, in his last game (May 7 loss against the Suns) posted 11 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

Below, we look at Porter's stats and trends to help you find the most appealing prop bets.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 17.4 14.5 Rebounds 6.5 5.5 7.4 Assists -- 1 1.5 PRA 22.5 23.9 23.4 PR 21.5 22.9 21.9 3PM 2.5 3 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Michael Porter Jr.'s player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on three threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns allow 111.6 points per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, third in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/7/2023 41 11 10 4 2 1 1 5/5/2023 37 21 12 0 6 1 0 5/1/2023 23 5 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 31 11 3 2 1 0 2 1/11/2023 23 11 3 1 2 0 0 12/25/2022 35 7 8 0 0 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Porter or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.