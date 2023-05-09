The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)

Suns (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (55.6%).

Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Phoenix's games have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Suns are 9-23, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per game.

The Nuggets are draining 11.8 three-pointers per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has taken (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is 17th in the league in points scored (113.6 per game) and sixth in points conceded (111.6).

With 27.3 assists per game, the Suns are third-best in the NBA.

The Suns are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).

Phoenix attempts 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29% of Phoenix's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71% are 2-pointers.

