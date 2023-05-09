Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 5
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (227.5)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (55.6%).
- Denver's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Phoenix's games have (40 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Suns are 9-23, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is 12th in the NBA with 115.8 points per game so far this season. At the other end, it ranks eighth with 112.5 points allowed per contest.
- The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per game.
- The Nuggets are draining 11.8 three-pointers per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
- Denver is attempting 55.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 63.9% of the shots it has taken (and 72.9% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 31.2 treys per contest, which are 36.1% of its shots (and 27.1% of the team's buckets).
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix is 17th in the league in points scored (113.6 per game) and sixth in points conceded (111.6).
- With 27.3 assists per game, the Suns are third-best in the NBA.
- The Suns are 13th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.2 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (37.4%).
- Phoenix attempts 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29% of Phoenix's buckets are 3-pointers, and 71% are 2-pointers.
