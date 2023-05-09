The Phoenix Suns are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 5 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The series is tied 2-2.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (+ 6.5)

Suns (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Nuggets have put together a 44-36-2 ATS record this season compared to the 41-38-3 mark of the Suns.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Phoenix covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (55.6%).

Denver and its opponents have exceeded the point total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 43-18, while the Suns are 9-23 as moneyline underdogs.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points per game on offense, Denver ranks 12th in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it surrenders 112.5 points per contest, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league in terms of assists, as they are dishing out 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).

The Nuggets are making 11.8 three-pointers per game this season (18th-ranked in NBA), and they have a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).

Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been from beyond three-point land (27.1%).

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix puts up 113.6 points per game and allow 111.6, ranking them 17th in the NBA on offense and sixth defensively.

The Suns are third-best in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2022-23.

With 12.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc, the Suns are 13th and seventh in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

Phoenix takes 63.8% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 36.2% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71% of Phoenix's baskets are 2-pointers, and 29% are 3-pointers.

